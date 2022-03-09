Dr. Georgios Manousakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manousakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georgios Manousakis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Georgios Manousakis, MD
Dr. Georgios Manousakis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry and is affiliated with Alomere Health, CentraCare - Rice Memorial Hospital, CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital, M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center, M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank, Mercy Hospital and Riverwood Healthcare Center.
Dr. Manousakis works at
Dr. Manousakis' Office Locations
-
1
Palliative Care- M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center - Minneapolis909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 626-6688Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alomere Health
- CentraCare - Rice Memorial Hospital
- CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital
- M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center
- M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- Mercy Hospital
- Riverwood Healthcare Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Georgios Manousakis is a very knowledgeable and thorough neurologist. After taking a thorough history and doing a thorough exam, he diagnosed me with autoimmune neuropathy and started appropriate treatment. Dr. Manousakis gives excellent care.
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Houston / College of Optometry
- Neurology
