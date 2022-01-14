See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Georgios Pongas, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Georgios Pongas, MD

Dr. Georgios Pongas, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Crete / School Of Health Sciences/ Division Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Pongas works at Foot Associates of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pongas' Office Locations

    The Brooklyn Hospital Center
    5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 854-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancytopenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Erythropoietin Test
Pancytopenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Erythropoietin Test

Treatment frequency



Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 14, 2022
    I have got the best results from the first day I started my treatments. Dr Pongus is not only the best in this field, he is very professional and care about his work! Im really grateful to be in his care. I want to thank you for helping me with this disease! You are the best ! I couldn't ask for anyone better. Keep up the good work! I highly recommend Dr Pongus!!!!
    Lashelle Williams — Jan 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Georgios Pongas, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487974770
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Crete / School Of Health Sciences/ Division Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Georgios Pongas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pongas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pongas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pongas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pongas works at Foot Associates of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pongas’s profile.

    Dr. Pongas has seen patients for Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pongas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pongas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pongas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pongas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pongas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

