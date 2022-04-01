See All Vascular Surgeons in Mineola, NY
Dr. Georgios Spentzouris, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (2)
Mineola, NY
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Georgios Spentzouris, MD

Dr. Georgios Spentzouris, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Spentzouris works at NYU Langone Vascular Surgery Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphedema, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spentzouris' Office Locations

    NYU Langone Vascular Surgery Associates - Mineola
    200 Old Country Rd Ste 120, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-1220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymphedema
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 01, 2022
    I recently had a surgical procedure with the doctor at Winthrop Hospital. I highly recommend him. He is kind, considerate and personable. He takes the time to answer questions and is calming if you are nervous. Don't hesitate to make an appointment with him if you need a vascular surgeon. His office staff are wonderful as well.
    Renee Liberty — Apr 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Georgios Spentzouris, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1780902171
    Education & Certifications

    • Stony Brook U Hosp
    • General Surgery - Stony Brook University School of Medicine
    • St Georges Med Sch
    • Stony Brook U
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Georgios Spentzouris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spentzouris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spentzouris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spentzouris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spentzouris works at NYU Langone Vascular Surgery Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Spentzouris’s profile.

    Dr. Spentzouris has seen patients for Lymphedema, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spentzouris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Spentzouris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spentzouris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spentzouris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spentzouris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

