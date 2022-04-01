Dr. Georgios Spentzouris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spentzouris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georgios Spentzouris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Georgios Spentzouris, MD
Dr. Georgios Spentzouris, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Spentzouris' Office Locations
NYU Langone Vascular Surgery Associates - Mineola200 Old Country Rd Ste 120, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-1220
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a surgical procedure with the doctor at Winthrop Hospital. I highly recommend him. He is kind, considerate and personable. He takes the time to answer questions and is calming if you are nervous. Don't hesitate to make an appointment with him if you need a vascular surgeon. His office staff are wonderful as well.
About Dr. Georgios Spentzouris, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1780902171
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook U Hosp
- General Surgery - Stony Brook University School of Medicine
- St Georges Med Sch
- Stony Brook U
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Spentzouris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spentzouris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spentzouris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spentzouris has seen patients for Lymphedema, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spentzouris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spentzouris speaks Greek.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Spentzouris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spentzouris.
