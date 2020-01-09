Dr. Georgios Ziakas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziakas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georgios Ziakas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They completed their residency with General Surgery - Lankenau Hospital|General Surgery - Methodist Hospital System|Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - University of Mississippi
New Body Plastic Surgery, PA23960 Katy Fwy Ste 130, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 317-4222
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Cleveland Emergency Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My experience having my breast reduction was amazing with Dr. Z I highly recommend him.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Greek
- 1316121205
- General Surgery - Lankenau Hospital|General Surgery - Methodist Hospital System|Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - University of Mississippi
- General Surgery
