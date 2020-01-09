See All Plastic Surgeons in Katy, TX
Dr. Georgios Ziakas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Katy, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Georgios Ziakas, MD

Dr. Georgios Ziakas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They completed their residency with General Surgery - Lankenau Hospital|General Surgery - Methodist Hospital System|Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - University of Mississippi

Dr. Ziakas works at New Body Plastic Surgery, PA in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Ziakas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Body Plastic Surgery, PA
    23960 Katy Fwy Ste 130, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • Cleveland Emergency Hospital
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Bedsores
Black Eye
Acne Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Earlobes Thickened Conductive Deafness from Incudo Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Nipple Conditions Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 09, 2020
    My experience having my breast reduction was amazing with Dr. Z I highly recommend him.
    Zoraida Dufresne in Katy, TX — Jan 09, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Georgios Ziakas, MD
    About Dr. Georgios Ziakas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1316121205
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Surgery - Lankenau Hospital|General Surgery - Methodist Hospital System|Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - University of Mississippi
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
