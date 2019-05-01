Dr. Geover Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geover Fernandez, MD
Dr. Geover Fernandez, MD is a Dermatologist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Beach Cities Dermatology Medical Center520 N Prospect Ave Ste 302, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 798-1515
Tarzana5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 308, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 705-2901
- 3 500 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 212, Seal Beach, CA 90740 Directions (562) 431-8554
Dermatology Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center6401 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 616-1671
He is beyond wonderful. All the office staff was great. I will always recommend him.
About Dr. Geover Fernandez, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Rutgers Medical School
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
