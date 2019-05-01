See All Dermatologists in Redondo Beach, CA
Dr. Geover Fernandez, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Geover Fernandez, MD is a Dermatologist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School.

Dr. Fernandez works at Beach Cities Dermatology in Redondo Beach, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA, Seal Beach, CA and Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beach Cities Dermatology Medical Center
    520 N Prospect Ave Ste 302, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 798-1515
    Tarzana
    5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 308, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 705-2901
    500 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 212, Seal Beach, CA 90740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 431-8554
    Dermatology Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center
    6401 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 616-1671

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 01, 2019
    He is beyond wonderful. All the office staff was great. I will always recommend him.
    — May 01, 2019
    About Dr. Geover Fernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639103138
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rutgers Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
