Overview

Dr. Geover Fernandez, MD is a Dermatologist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School.



Dr. Fernandez works at Beach Cities Dermatology in Redondo Beach, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA, Seal Beach, CA and Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.