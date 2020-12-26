Dr. Gerald Appel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Appel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gerald Appel, MD
Dr. Gerald Appel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Appel works at
Dr. Appel's Office Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown155 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr Appel for almost 11 years as my nephrologist per and post transplant. He’s an exceptional doctor.
About Dr. Gerald Appel, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
