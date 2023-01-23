See All Psychiatrists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Gerald Aronoff, MD

Psychiatry
2.2 (32)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gerald Aronoff, MD

Dr. Gerald Aronoff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Aronoff works at Smithkline Beecham Clinical Labs in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aronoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Smithkline Beecham Clinical Labs
    330 Billingsley Rd Ste 206, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 347-3447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Tobacco Use Disorder
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Tobacco Use Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Jan 23, 2023
    Dr Aronoff was VERY good to me. I’m a former patient only because I moved out of state. Ow if you want to try an BS your way with he WONT stand for it. He even gave me prescriptions for a month until I found another doctor. I did really care for his microphone and computer but ya deal with it. Being fair he can be a little rough…but get talking about his champion dog and he will loosen up and talk to you…Now don’t everyone do that. It might not work. Excellent doctor and he’s been around the block a time or two….just give him a chance…Bill North Olmsted, Ohio
    Bill North Olmsted Ohio — Jan 23, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerald Aronoff, MD
    About Dr. Gerald Aronoff, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144277930
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aronoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aronoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aronoff works at Smithkline Beecham Clinical Labs in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Aronoff’s profile.

    Dr. Aronoff has seen patients for Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aronoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Aronoff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aronoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aronoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aronoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

