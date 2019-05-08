Dr. Gerald Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Baker, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Baker, MD
Dr. Gerald Baker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Baker's Office Locations
The Iowa Clinic - General Surgery1212 Pleasant St Ste 211, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 283-1541
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baker was friendly and explained everything very thoroughly. He answered my questions and scheduled my gallbladder surgery in a timely manner. He did an excellent job.
About Dr. Gerald Baker, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1528051141
Education & Certifications
- Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- University of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
