Dr. Gerald Bannasch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gerald Bannasch, MD
Dr. Gerald Bannasch, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Bannasch works at
Dr. Bannasch's Office Locations
-
1
Gjb Health Services LLC711 N Lynndale Dr Ste 1A, Appleton, WI 54914 Directions (920) 560-4525
-
2
Gjb Health Services2323 W Everett St, Appleton, WI 54914 Directions (920) 560-4525
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gerald Bannasch, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1528091030
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Psychiatry
