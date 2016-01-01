Dr. Gerald Beckham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Beckham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Presbyterian Health Physicians15725 Whittier Blvd, Whittier, CA 90603 Directions (562) 947-8478
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1750440491
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Beckham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beckham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beckham has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beckham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.