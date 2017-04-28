See All Otolaryngologists in Phoenixville, PA
Dr. Gerald Bell, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gerald Bell, MD

Dr. Gerald Bell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Pottstown Hospital.

Dr. Bell works at Valley Forge Plstc Surg ENT in Phoenixville, PA with other offices in Pottstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Bell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Forge Facial Plastic Surgery Ent
    206 Gay St, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 933-8896
  2. 2
    Pottstown Memorial Medical Center
    1600 E High St, Pottstown, PA 19464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 323-1550
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    1:30pm - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pottstown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 28, 2017
    I had surgery for snoring. My expectations we exceeded and I really felt that I Dr. Bell really cared about my well being. I was scheduled for an earlier surgery date (prepped and ready for the surgery) but my potassium level was low and instead of continuing with the surgery, Dr Bell recommended that I contact my primary before continuing with the surgery (heart attack potentially). I highly recommend Dr. Bell and I wished he was my primary doctor. Best doctor I ever met.
    Henry Brown in Pottstown, PA — Apr 28, 2017
    About Dr. Gerald Bell, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 59 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003886318
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Bell has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods.

