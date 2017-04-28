Overview of Dr. Gerald Bell, MD

Dr. Gerald Bell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Pottstown Hospital.



Dr. Bell works at Valley Forge Plstc Surg ENT in Phoenixville, PA with other offices in Pottstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.