Overview of Dr. Gerald Berke, MD

Dr. Gerald Berke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Berke works at UCLA Head And Neck Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Paralysis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.