Dr. Gerald Berke, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gerald Berke, MD

Dr. Gerald Berke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Berke works at UCLA Head And Neck Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Paralysis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Berke's Office Locations

    Ucla Health Voice Center for Medicine and the Arts
    924 Westwood Blvd Ste 515, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 206-6688
    University of California Los Angeles
    757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-9111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Dysphagia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    May 23, 2017
    I found Dr. Berke and his staff fantastic. Always on time and no waiting for 45 minutes to get in for an appointment. They were accommodating and pleasant when making appointments. He took the time to explain answers to the questions I had and never made me feel like he was rushed or trying to get me out the door. Believed that he listened to concerns and addressed prior to moving forward. I felt follow-up in the hospital with both he and his staff was handled well. I would recommend!
    Los Angeles, CA — May 23, 2017
    About Dr. Gerald Berke, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174537575
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Berke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berke works at UCLA Head And Neck Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Berke’s profile.

    Dr. Berke has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Paralysis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Berke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

