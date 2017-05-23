Dr. Gerald Berke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Berke, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Berke, MD
Dr. Gerald Berke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Berke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Berke's Office Locations
-
1
Ucla Health Voice Center for Medicine and the Arts924 Westwood Blvd Ste 515, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 206-6688
-
2
University of California Los Angeles757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berke?
I found Dr. Berke and his staff fantastic. Always on time and no waiting for 45 minutes to get in for an appointment. They were accommodating and pleasant when making appointments. He took the time to explain answers to the questions I had and never made me feel like he was rushed or trying to get me out the door. Believed that he listened to concerns and addressed prior to moving forward. I felt follow-up in the hospital with both he and his staff was handled well. I would recommend!
About Dr. Gerald Berke, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1174537575
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berke works at
Dr. Berke has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Paralysis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Berke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.