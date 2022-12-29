Overview

Dr. Gerald Bock, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Bock works at California Skin & Laser Center in Lodi, CA with other offices in Elk Grove, CA and Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.