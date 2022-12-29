See All Dermatopathologists in Lodi, CA
Dr. Gerald Bock, MD

Dermatopathology
3.9 (32)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gerald Bock, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.

Dr. Bock works at California Skin & Laser Center in Lodi, CA with other offices in Elk Grove, CA and Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    California Skin & Laser Center
    999 S Fairmont Ave Ste 120, Lodi, CA 95240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 339-7534
  2. 2
    California Skin & Laser Center
    2382 Maritime Dr Ste 100, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 900-1343
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    California Skin & Laser Center
    1617 Saint Marks Plz Ste C, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 751-4292
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gerald Bock, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376649269
    Education & Certifications

    • American Academy of Dermatology|NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Bock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

