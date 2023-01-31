Dr. Gerald Bornstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bornstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Bornstein, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gerald Bornstein, DPM
Dr. Gerald Bornstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Winter Park.
Dr. Bornstein works at
Dr. Bornstein's Office Locations
Rothman Orthopaedics - East Orlando, FL7975 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 330, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (800) 769-4879Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Rothman Orthopaedics at AdventHealth - Winter Park, FL255 N Lakemont Ave Ste 101, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (800) 769-4879
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- AdventHealth Winter Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As above and he respected that I certainly didn't want surgery but gave suggestions about how to go forward and stay active with my pretty gnarled feet (my words not his). He's has a very good professional and attentive way about his approach.
About Dr. Gerald Bornstein, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1598771107
Education & Certifications
- Orlando General Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bornstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bornstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bornstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bornstein works at
Dr. Bornstein has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bornstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bornstein speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bornstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bornstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bornstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bornstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.