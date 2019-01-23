Overview of Dr. Gerald Borrelli, MD

Dr. Gerald Borrelli, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Leconte Medical Center.



Dr. Borrelli works at East Tennessee Nephrology in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Morristown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Hyperkalemia and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.