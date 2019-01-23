Dr. Gerald Borrelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borrelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Borrelli, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Borrelli, MD
Dr. Gerald Borrelli, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Leconte Medical Center.
Dr. Borrelli's Office Locations
East Tennessee Nephrology PC2001 Laurel Ave Ste 206, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 524-3131
Bma Morristown420 W Morris Blvd Ste 110, Morristown, TN 37813 Directions (423) 587-8395
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Leconte Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors in my lifetime. Kind, gentle, thorough and patient. Also has a great nurse.
About Dr. Gerald Borrelli, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Borrelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borrelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borrelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borrelli has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Hyperkalemia and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borrelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Borrelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borrelli.
