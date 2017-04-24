See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Gerald Burke, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (9)
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gerald Burke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Burke works at MICHAEL J GENTLESK MD in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael J. Gentlesk MD PA
    2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 607, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 651-9393
  2. 2
    Gerald V. Burke, M.D.
    1305 Kings Hwy N Ste 1, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 678-6147

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Virtua Marlton Hospital
  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Acne
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Acne

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sonohysterograms Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • EmblemHealth
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 24, 2017
    Absolutely wonderful and in my case, a life saver. The onset of crazy anxiety, suicidal depression left me feeling hopeless. I thought I was doomed to living (or not) that way. I self-diagnosed as PMDD and found Dr. Burke specializes in this. We're making progress monthly! He is compassionate, caring. He's professional but human. Month1 we predicted when the next crisis was coming and when he hadn't heard from me on his cell, HE called ME. Wait time okay, he's not-rushing someone else!
    KD in Mount Laurel, NJ — Apr 24, 2017
    About Dr. Gerald Burke, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275611295
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thos Jeff Hospital
    Internship
    • Hahnemann Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • LaSalle University
