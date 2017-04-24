Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerald Burke, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Burke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Michael J. Gentlesk MD PA2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 607, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 651-9393
-
2
Gerald V. Burke, M.D.1305 Kings Hwy N Ste 1, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (609) 678-6147
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful and in my case, a life saver. The onset of crazy anxiety, suicidal depression left me feeling hopeless. I thought I was doomed to living (or not) that way. I self-diagnosed as PMDD and found Dr. Burke specializes in this. We're making progress monthly! He is compassionate, caring. He's professional but human. Month1 we predicted when the next crisis was coming and when he hadn't heard from me on his cell, HE called ME. Wait time okay, he's not-rushing someone else!
About Dr. Gerald Burke, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jeff Hospital
- Hahnemann Hospital
- Hahnemann Medical College
- LaSalle University
