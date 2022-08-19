See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Gerald Busch, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gerald Busch, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.1 (49)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Gerald Busch, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Busch works at Gerald Busch MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pace Mental Health Houston
    6550 Mapleridge St Ste 210, Houston, TX 77081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 357-9461

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Busch?

    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr Bruce Dr bush Dr bush Dr bush Dr bush is the best psychiatrist that I've ever dealt with he has an understanding he is very wise he puts himself in the patient's shoes and he really really is the best psychiatrist I've ever had and if I have the opportunity I would like to have a doctor push again
    Jphnny Davidson — Aug 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerald Busch, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gerald Busch, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Busch to family and friends

    Dr. Busch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Busch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gerald Busch, MD.

    About Dr. Gerald Busch, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912944620
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Med School Houston
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Forensic Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Busch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Busch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Busch has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Busch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Busch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gerald Busch, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.