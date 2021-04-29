Overview

Dr. Gerald Cahill, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.



Dr. Cahill works at Kidanu Birhanu MD Sc in Dyer, IN with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL and Olympia Fields, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Abdominal Pain and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.