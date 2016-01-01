See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Gerald Casas, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gerald Casas, MD

Dr. Gerald Casas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.

Dr. Casas works at Horizon Women's Health in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Casas' Office Locations

    Horizon Women's Health
    3005 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 898-7226
    Horizon Women's Health
    2810 W Charleston Blvd Ste 48, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 898-7226

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
  View other providers who treat Dementia
  View other providers who treat Nausea
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Sierra Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Gerald Casas, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1326157058
    Education & Certifications

    • All Childrens Hospital
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    • HOUSTON BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Casas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casas has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Casas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

