Dr. Chitters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerald Chitters, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gerald Chitters, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Gerald Chitters MD Pllc954 North St Unit 302, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 545-5380
- Foothills Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is one of the few psychiatrists who really makes an effort to understand you and hear your story unlike many others who say little and send you out with a prescription and no guidance.
- 45 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Chitters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chitters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chitters. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chitters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chitters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chitters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.