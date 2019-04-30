Dr. Ciciola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerald Ciciola, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Ciciola, MD
Dr. Gerald Ciciola, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ.
Dr. Ciciola's Office Locations
Rwhg Partners for Womens Health PA95 Northfield Ave Ste 3, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-4505
Gregori Surgery Center101 Old Short Hills Rd, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 322-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ciciola is the most caring and competent doctor I have ever been to. I have been a patient for 23 years and had 3 pregnancies and 2 miscarriages while under his care. He delivered my 3rd child under high risk situation and everything was perfect. He answers all my questions, gets to know me personally and offers much sound advice. I would highly recommend him. He is a gem!
About Dr. Gerald Ciciola, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Italian
- 1003916297
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciciola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciciola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciciola has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciciola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ciciola speaks Italian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciciola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciciola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciciola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciciola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.