Dr. Gerald Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Cohen, MD
Dr. Gerald Cohen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
-
1
Prohealth Partners3801 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (866) 592-2199
-
2
Prohealth Partners1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 506, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 491-9456
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
We have been patients of Dr. Cohen for years. He cares about his patients. He found a melanoma on my husband’s shoulder early and sent him to a dermatologist. We are truly grateful. His office staff is warm and friendly also.
About Dr. Gerald Cohen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1306877253
Education & Certifications
- St Mary Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.