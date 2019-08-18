Overview

Dr. Gerald Congdon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Congdon works at Coastal Wellness Center in Pawleys Island, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.