Dr. Gerald Curd, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Curd, MD
Dr. Gerald Curd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Amani Women's Wellness LLC6225 FRANK AVE NW, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 493-3800
Amani Womens Wellness4256 Fulton Dr NW Apt A, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 493-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Dr Curd is a highly skilled, confident, friendly, compassionate, and efficient OBGYN surgeon. I would highly recommend Dr Curd II to family and friends.
About Dr. Gerald Curd, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1821202144
Education & Certifications
- Aultman Health Foundation
- NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED
- Xavier U
