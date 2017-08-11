See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in North Canton, OH
Dr. Gerald Curd, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gerald Curd, MD

Dr. Gerald Curd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Curd works at Amani Women's Wellness in North Canton, OH with other offices in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Curd's Office Locations

    Amani Women's Wellness LLC
    6225 FRANK AVE NW, North Canton, OH 44720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 493-3800
    Amani Womens Wellness
    4256 Fulton Dr NW Apt A, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 493-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Gestational Diabetes
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Gestational Diabetes

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gerald Curd, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821202144
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Aultman Health Foundation
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Xavier U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Curd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curd has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Curd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

