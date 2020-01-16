Overview of Dr. Gerald Dang, MD

Dr. Gerald Dang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Dang works at Southeast Urology Network in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.