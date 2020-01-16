Dr. Gerald Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Dang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gerald Dang, MD
Dr. Gerald Dang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Dang's Office Locations
Trasun LLC995 S Yates Rd Ste 1, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (662) 349-2220Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Southeast Urology Network7420 Guthrie Dr N Ste 111, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-2220Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Visit this Dr. Dang, the service was great from the check in/checkout process. The procedure went over positive results. No my only problem is with the getting a refund for a deductible over payment. Leave message and spoke with someone regarding this no return call nor refund check received.
About Dr. Gerald Dang, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1992908297
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Med Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Harvard University
- Urology
