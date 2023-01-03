See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Gerald Dey Jr, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.2 (11)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gerald Dey Jr, MD

Dr. Gerald Dey Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.

Dr. Dey Jr works at Eastern Pulmonary & Sleep PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dey Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern Pulmonary & Sleep PC
    100 Pilot Medical Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 680-1089
  2. 2
    46 Medical Park Dr E Fl 4, Birmingham, AL 35235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 854-8084

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 03, 2023
    Dr. Dey is one of the most caring, knowledgeable and efficient Dr I have met. He consistently shows his genuine care of his patients health. He does not only treat his patients but he will provide information/resources to ensure his patient’s equipment needs are met. He is a man of integrity you can believe what he tells you. He also has an excellent bedside manner.
    Tameeka Vann — Jan 03, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Gerald Dey Jr, MD
    About Dr. Gerald Dey Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922020502
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dey Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dey Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dey Jr works at Eastern Pulmonary & Sleep PC in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Dey Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Dey Jr has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dey Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dey Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dey Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dey Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dey Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

