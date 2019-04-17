Dr. Gerald Dryden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dryden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Dryden, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I've met alot of GI doctors in my lifetime since I suffer from Crohn's disease Dr.Dryden is one of the best I've ever met I'm glad to have him as may GI. He saved my life with the help of the surgeon at University of Louisville I'm forever grateful.....Mr. Lindsey
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Naval Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center|NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
- University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Dr. Dryden has seen patients for Crohn's Disease and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dryden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
