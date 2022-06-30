Overview of Dr. Gerald Eckardt, MD

Dr. Gerald Eckardt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oshkosh, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Bellin Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Eckardt works at BayCare Clinic Emergency Physicians in Oshkosh, WI with other offices in Freedom, WI and Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.