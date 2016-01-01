See All Oncologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Gerald Edelman, MD

Oncology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gerald Edelman, MD

Dr. Gerald Edelman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Medical City Las Colinas and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Edelman works at USMD Arlington Oncology and Infusion Center in Arlington, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Edelman's Office Locations

  1
    Arlington Oncology and Infusion Center
    801 W Interstate 20 Ste 132, Arlington, TX 76017 (682) 267-9661
  2
    USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Oncology and Infusion Center
    5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76109 (682) 267-9668

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Erythropoietin Test
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer
Lung Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Secondary Malignancies
Abdominal Cancer
Acquired Pure Red Cell Aplasia
Acute Blood Clots
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adenocarcinoid Tumor
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Astrocytoma
Autoimmune Diseases
Beta Thalassemia
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Tumor
Blood Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Bone Marrow Aspiration
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Bone Marrow Disorders
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling
Cancer of Floor of Mouth
Cancer Risk Counseling
Cancer Treatment
Cancer Treatment Complications
Carcinoid Tumor
Carcinoma in Situ
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colon Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Genitourinary Cancers
Germ Cell Tumor
Gland Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemoglobin S-C Disease
Hemophilia
Hepatocellular Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukemia
  View other providers who treat Leukemia
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors
Medulloblastoma
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Penile Cancer
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Plasmapheresis
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Embolism
Purpura
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma
Salivary Gland Cancer
Sarcoma
  View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Schwannoma
Secondary Hypertension
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spleen Cancer
Splenomegaly
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
Thrombocytopenia
Thrombocytosis
Thrombosis
Thyroid Cancer
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Vascular Disease
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Gerald Edelman, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1831131739
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Co School Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
    • Medical City Las Colinas
    • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Edelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

