Dr. Gerald Englund, DO
Dr. Gerald Englund, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West and Freeman Neosho Hospital.
Dr. Englund's Office Locations
Access Family Care530 S MAIDEN LN, Joplin, MO 64801 Directions (417) 782-6200
Freeman Health System1102 W 32nd St, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-1111
Freemanhospandhealthsys336 S Jefferson St, Neosho, MO 64850 Directions (417) 347-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Freeman Hospital West
- Freeman Neosho Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Englund was great, knew what he was doing and took the time to talk with me, he was very compassionate in regards to the pain I was in and wasted no time getting it taken care off.
About Dr. Gerald Englund, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1003878141
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Englund has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Englund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Englund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Englund. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Englund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Englund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Englund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.