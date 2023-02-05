Overview of Dr. Gerald Falasca, MD

Dr. Gerald Falasca, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Falasca works at Medical Specialist Johnson City in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sjögren's Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.