Dr. Gerald Falchook, MD
Dr. Gerald Falchook, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Louisiana State University - Health Science Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HealthONE1800 N Williams St Ste 300, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (720) 821-3608
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- University of Texas MD - Anderson Cancer Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Louisiana State University - Health Science Center School of Medicine
Dr. Falchook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falchook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falchook has seen patients for Salivary Gland Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falchook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
