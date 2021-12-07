Dr. Gerald Farber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Farber, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Farber, MD
Dr. Gerald Farber, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.
Dr. Farber's Office Locations
El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group - A Providence Medical Partners Practice1700 Murchison Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-7465
El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group - A Providence Medical Partners Practice - East3100 N Lee Trevino Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 533-7465
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very thorough and caring physician
About Dr. Gerald Farber, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1962517284
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- United States Military Academy
- Hand Surgery
