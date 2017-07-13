See All Neurologists in Brick, NJ
Dr. Gerald Ferencz, MD

Neurology
3.6 (13)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gerald Ferencz, MD

Dr. Gerald Ferencz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Ferencz works at Shore Neurology in Brick, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ferencz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shore Neurology
    1869 Route 88 Ste A, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 646-8911
  2. 2
    Shore Neurology
    633 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 646-8772

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Jul 13, 2017
    Very pleased with Dr Ferencz. Very knowledgeable. He'll take the time to listen and patiently answer any questions and concerns. The staff is also friendly and responsive if I need something in between appointments.
    Erik Stromborn in Barnegat, NJ — Jul 13, 2017
    About Dr. Gerald Ferencz, MD

    • Neurology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275583379
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
    • MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
    • Medical College Of Pennsylvania
    • Internal Medicine, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Ferencz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferencz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferencz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferencz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferencz has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferencz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferencz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferencz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferencz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferencz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

