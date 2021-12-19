Dr. Gerald Feuer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feuer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Feuer, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Feuer, MD
Dr. Gerald Feuer, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Feuer's Office Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Atlanta Gynecologic Oncology - Alpharetta3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste A390, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 459-1900
Atlanta Gynecologic Oncology - Marietta780 Canton Rd NE Ste 320, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (404) 459-1900
Atlanta Gynecologic Oncology - Atlanta980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 459-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I credit Dr. Feuer and his whole staff for everything and all they did for me Compassionate , Helpful and Know What they're doing
About Dr. Gerald Feuer, MD
- Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1275509515
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Feuer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feuer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feuer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feuer has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Ovarian Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feuer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Feuer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feuer.
