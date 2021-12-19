Overview of Dr. Gerald Feuer, MD

Dr. Gerald Feuer, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Feuer works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Canton, GA, Alpharetta, GA and Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Ovarian Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.