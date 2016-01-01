Dr. Gerald Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Fishman, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Fishman, MD
Dr. Gerald Fishman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Fishman works at
Dr. Fishman's Office Locations
-
1
The Chicago Lighthouse for People Who Are Blind Or Visually Impaired1850 W ROOSEVELT RD, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (312) 997-3666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fishman?
About Dr. Gerald Fishman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306990163
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishman works at
Dr. Fishman has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fishman speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.