Overview of Dr. Gerald Fishman, MD

Dr. Gerald Fishman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Fishman works at The Chicago Lighthouse for People Who Are Blind Or Visually Impaired in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.