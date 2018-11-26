See All Ophthalmologists in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Gerald Ford, MD

Ophthalmology
2.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gerald Ford, MD

Dr. Gerald Ford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Aurora Health Care.

They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Floaters and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ford's Office Locations

    2600 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282 (480) 967-3381

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pterygium
Floaters
Chorioretinal Scars
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Nov 26, 2018
    I've been going to Dr. Ford for several years now and have nothing but highest praise for him and his staff. Appointments were scheduled at my convenience, I received regular follow up calls and waiting was at a minimum. Additionally, he and his office work extensively with VA and go out of their way to handle all the red tape the VA can place in their way. 5 Stars from this satisfied patient. (And no, I was NEVER coached by anyone to make this recommendation!)
    DB in Tempe, AZ — Nov 26, 2018
    About Dr. Gerald Ford, MD

    Ophthalmology
    49 years of experience
    English, German
    1972588804
    Education & Certifications

    Aurora Health Care
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ford has seen patients for Pterygium, Floaters and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

