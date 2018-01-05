Dr. Gerald Foret, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Foret, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Foret, MD
Dr. Gerald Foret, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Foret's Office Locations
St. Tammany Health System1202 S. Tyler Street, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough great things about Dr. Foret and his staff. He has helped me so much with my sleeping issues over the last year and a half. It has not been an easy fix for him, in figuring out how to help me and getting the correct diagnoses. Nor has it been easy on my end following all the steps and advice from him, my issue was not and has not been an easy fix. Yes, it has taken some medication but it has also taken me following his direction to the letter. Great DR & staff
About Dr. Gerald Foret, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1265492714
Education & Certifications
- U Ark
- U Ark
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foret has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foret accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Foret using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Foret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Foret. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foret.
