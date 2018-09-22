Dr. Gerald Franklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Franklin, MD
Dr. Gerald Franklin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Danbury Medical Group132 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 794-1979
Daniel Decastro Mft LLC57 North St Ste 115, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 778-9922
Danbury Medical Group LLC100 Reserve Rd Ste A4, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 702-2173
- Danbury Hospital
great guy cares about my health , helped me through a tuff time , id recomend him to anyone. keep up the good work ,thank you!.
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Franklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franklin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franklin has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franklin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.