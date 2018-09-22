Overview

Dr. Gerald Franklin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Franklin works at Danbury Medical Group in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.