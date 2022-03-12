Overview

Dr. Gerald Fulton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burton, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Fulton works at Ascension Medical Group Genesys in Burton, MI.