Dr. Gerald Garcia, MD
Dr. Gerald Garcia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.
Comprehensive Plastic Surgery4355 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509 Directions (814) 868-9937
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have been to Dr. Garcia several times for breast re-construction related to breast cancer and have always found him to be positive, gentlemanly, optimistic, and realistic in the outcome that I could expect. He is sympathetic to the trauma brought on by the disease that robs women of their self-esteem and does his best to help in any way he can. I have recommended him to many friends and to my grand-daughter when she had to have a pre-cancerous lesion removed. He is a very good surgeon.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
