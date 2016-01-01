Overview

Dr. Gerald Gilroy, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Gilroy works at GILROY GERALD L DO in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Pollen Allergy and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.