Dr. Gerald Goldberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Goldberg, MD
Dr. Gerald Goldberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Goldberg's Office Locations
Sunrise Medical Group3540 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 797-7881
Hospital Affiliations
- Florida Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gerald Goldberg, MD
- Neurology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1184698953
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Neurology
- Chicago Wesley Memorial Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.