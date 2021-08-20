Dr. Gerald Gray, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Gray, DDS
Overview
Dr. Gerald Gray, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tyler, TX.

Locations
Dr. Gerald Gray606 Turtle Creek Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 508-2186
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful!! Dr Gray is the best! These new implant dentures have given me a natural look again. Every visit to Dr Gray to measure and custom fit both upper and lower dentures is a good experience: the staff are genuine, caring and professional.
About Dr. Gerald Gray, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.