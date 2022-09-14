See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Gerald Green, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gerald Green, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.

Dr. Green works at North Central Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Central Baptist Hospital
    520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 490-0202

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
pH Probe
Wireless pH Testing
Ultrasound, Endoanal
pH Probe
Wireless pH Testing
Ultrasound, Endoanal

pH Probe Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Enteropathy, Pattern I Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Short Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 14, 2022
    I was Dr Green's patient from 1975 until 1994. He was always a good doctor kept abreast of my health condition uc, excellent bedside manner very sympathetic with your family.
    Ples Etta Bailey Schnitzer — Sep 14, 2022
    About Dr. Gerald Green, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 55 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1568413011
    Education & Certifications

    • University Texas Health Science Center / University Hospital
    • Wash Hospital Center
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
