Dr. Greenfield Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerald Greenfield Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Greenfield Jr, MD
Dr. Gerald Greenfield Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Greenfield Jr's Office Locations
South Texas Spinal Clinic9150 Huebner Rd Ste 290, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 614-6432Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
San Antonio Kidney Disease Center Phyisicians134 Menger Spgs Ste 1360, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 614-6432
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Greenfield for many years for various knee and shoulder ailments. Even though the office visits taking longer in the waiting room, He gives you his full attention. He sits with you and explains everything in terms you can understand. His staff is very nice too!
About Dr. Gerald Greenfield Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1457393316
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenfield Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenfield Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenfield Jr has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenfield Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenfield Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenfield Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenfield Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenfield Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.