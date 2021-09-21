Dr. Greer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerald Greer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Greer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Locations
Arkansas Cardiology PA9501 Baptist Health Dr Ste 600, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-7596
Baptist Health Medical Center-little Rock9601 Baptist Health Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 202-2960
Magnolia Regional Medical Center101 Hospital Dr, Magnolia, AR 71753 Directions (501) 227-7596
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good cardiologist. Dr Greer is extremely knowledgeable. He quickly determined what test were needed to allow him to accurately diagnose what was wrong with my heart and then he performed the procedures needed to make my life much improved.
About Dr. Gerald Greer, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.
