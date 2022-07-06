Overview of Dr. Gerald Grodstein, MD

Dr. Gerald Grodstein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Grodstein works at James H. Ko M.d. LLC in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Fairview, NJ and Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.