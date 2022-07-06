Dr. Grodstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerald Grodstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gerald Grodstein, MD
Dr. Gerald Grodstein, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Grodstein works at
Dr. Grodstein's Office Locations
-
1
James H. Ko M.d. LLC177 N Dean St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-0446
-
2
Fresenius Medical Care155 Bergen Blvd, Fairview, NJ 07022 Directions (201) 941-6601
-
3
Holy Name Medical Center718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-3000Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
-
4
Northern Valley Anesthesiology350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 894-3000Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grodstein?
He’s been my internist for over forty years. There is nothing negative I can say about him or the other doctors in his group, nurses as well
About Dr. Gerald Grodstein, MD
- Nephrology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245211440
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grodstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grodstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grodstein works at
Dr. Grodstein has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grodstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grodstein speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grodstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grodstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grodstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grodstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.