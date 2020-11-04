See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Gerald Harris, DO

Sports Medicine Pain Management
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gerald Harris, DO

Dr. Gerald Harris, DO is a Sports Medicine Pain Management Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine Pain Management, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med.

Dr. Harris works at Gerald Harris, D.O., P.A. in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Harris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gerald Harris, D.O., P.A.
    7421 Meadowbrook Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 478-2814
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Autonomic Testing Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 04, 2020
    HAVE BEEN SEEING DR. HARRIS FOR SEVERAL YEARS WITH KNEE INJURIES AND PAIN ISSUES. I WAS TREATED WITH PRP AND HAVE HAD EXCELLENT RESULTS.
    Pj E. — Nov 04, 2020
    About Dr. Gerald Harris, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528140068
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Harris, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harris works at Gerald Harris, D.O., P.A. in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Harris’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

