Dr. Gerald Harris, DO
Overview of Dr. Gerald Harris, DO
Dr. Gerald Harris, DO is a Sports Medicine Pain Management Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine Pain Management, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med.
Gerald Harris, D.O., P.A.7421 Meadowbrook Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Directions (682) 478-2814Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
HAVE BEEN SEEING DR. HARRIS FOR SEVERAL YEARS WITH KNEE INJURIES AND PAIN ISSUES. I WAS TREATED WITH PRP AND HAVE HAD EXCELLENT RESULTS.
About Dr. Gerald Harris, DO
- Sports Medicine Pain Management
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1528140068
Education & Certifications
- Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
