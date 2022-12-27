Overview

Dr. Gerald Hausler, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Hausler works at Center For Family Practice in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.